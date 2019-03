FRANKLIN, Va. – Franklin Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at a residence in the 28000 block of Mosley Drive on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire call came in from dispatch around 6:30 a.m. and it took crews an hour to get the blaze under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire but residents of the home will be displaced.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.