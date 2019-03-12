Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among dozens charged in college exams, admission cheating scam

Dozens of people, many affiliated with prestigious American universities, face racketeering charges over allegedly facilitating cheating on ACT and SAT tests and bribing college coaches, according to an indictment in US District Court in Massachusetts.

The purpose of the alleged scam was to help student-athletes get into college, regardless of their athletic ability, according to the indictment.

Among those charged are actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Both were charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

It alleges that a third party took the ACT and SAT college entrance exams in place of students. The documents also allege that some defendants created fake athletic profiles for students to make them appear to be successful athletes and get them into college.

Of the defendants, several are employed as sports coaches or administrators at the University of Southern California, UCLA and Yale and Wake Forest universities. The indictment accuses defendants of committing crimes between 2011 and 2019.

The FBI’s Boston office said on Twitter that dozens of people have been charged in the nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment scandal.