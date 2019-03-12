ACC Tournament trek takes Wink to Tobacco Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, NC - In order to travel to the 2019 ACC men's basketball tournament, the route of News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler takes him from Virginia to North Carolina. And upon arriving in Charlotte for the tournament, the top two teams in the bracket are...Virginia and North Carolina.

So on his trek to North Carolina Tuesday, Wink makes a detour down the most famous stretch of blacktop in basketball. During his trip down Tobacco Road, the strip of highway that separates Duke University and the University of North Carolina, Wink pays a visit to Chapel Hill's Four Corners Grille - an establishment in the shadows of UNC's campus.

The bar and grille's name pays homage to the four corners offense implemented by legendary Tar Heels head basketball coach Dean Smith.

Wink's four corners offense consists of talking ACC hoops with local fans.