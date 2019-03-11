‘Reptiles! Bizarre and Beautiful’ returns to the Virginia Living Museum March 16-17

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Green is the Virginia Living Museum’s favorite color!

“Reptiles! Bizarre and Beautiful” will return to the Museum on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, allowing visitors to experience a wide variety of native and exotic reptiles and amphibians on display and in live animal shows.

Throughout the weekend, guest exhibitors will add exotic creatures to the Museum’s native showing of reptiles and amphibians. Visitors will get the opportunity to meet and experience live native and exotic reptiles from local organizations, including:

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF)

Virginia Herpetological Society

Virginia Aquarium Stranding Team

Sandy Bottom Nature Park

Virginia Master Naturalists

Reptile Education of Virginia (REV)

Reptile Education of Virginia will feature the African Spurred Tortoise, the Amazon Tree Boa, Blood Python, Brazilian Rainbow Boa, Burmese Python, Gargoyl Gecko, Vietnamese Centipede, New Caledonian Giant Gecko and more.

Guests can participate in a scavenger hunt, hands-on conservation stations and other hands-on activities. You can also purchase a Reptile Skin Bookmark, a “Snake Painting” created by the Museum’s resident snake, or animal-themed jewelry that will benefit the Museum’s animals.

The Abbitt Planetarium will feature special reptile-themed planetarium programs, including “Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” “A Giant Leap,” “A Sky Full of Scales” and “Noisy Neighbors.”

At 3 p.m. on both days, a special Reptile Weekend Behind-the-Scenes Tour will give visitors the chance to get a glimpse into how Museum staff feeds, cares for and enriches the Museum’s native reptiles. A limited number of 12 tickets are available per tour.

Reptile Weekend is included in Museum admission, which is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12. Planetarium shows are free for members and $4 plus admission for non-members. Behind-the-scenes tours are $12 for members and $14 plus admission for non-members.

The Virginia Living Museum, located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here or call (757) 595-1900 for more information.