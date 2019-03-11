Report: Redskins to sign Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins to massive free agent contract

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Landon is landin’ in burgundy and gold.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, free agent safety Landon Collins will sign with the Washington Redskins. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is a six-year contract worth $84 million – $45 million of it guaranteed.

In four NFL seasons, all with the NFC East-rival New York Giants, Collins has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2016, 2017, 2018) and been voted first team All Pro once (2016).

The 33rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has 428 tackles (average of 107 per season) in four years.

Collins, the 25 year-old native of New Orleans, says Redskins legend Sean Taylor is his idol. “I idolized Sean Taylor for his physical play, his passion for the game, you could see it every time he touched the field,” Landon Collins said to NFL.com. Taylor, at the age of 24, died in 2007 after being shot by an intruder at his home. He remains immensely popular with Redskins fans.

The #Redskins’ deal for Landon Collins is a 6-year deal worth $84M with $45M guaranteed and paid out over the first three years, source said. From the #Giants to their rival. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019