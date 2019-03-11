Report: Mislabeling of seafood happening in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – 24 percent of the samples taken by Oceana showed that seafood is being mislabeled by some in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, which is a sign of seafood fraud.

Four out of the 17 samples were found positive for seafood mislabeling.

According to officials, Oceana doesn’t release the names of the establishments tested because seafood fraud can happen at any step of the supply chain.

Delmarva: Ocean City, Rehoboth, Lewes, Salisbury – 8 of 26 samples tested were mislabeled by 31 percent.