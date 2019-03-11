Pillsbury flour reportedly recalled due to Salmonella risk

Grocery store chains Public and Winn-Dixie are reporting that Pillsbury has recalled a flour product from their stores due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to Food Safety News.

The grocery chains are reporting 5-pound bags of “Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour” is the specific product that is being recalled. The notice by Publix says that 12,000 cases are under the subject of recall, and Winn-Dixie’s recall notice says there haven’t been any reports to the company of any illnesses due to the flour that is allegedly a possible risk.

While both these grocery chains have recall notices out, neither Pillsbury nor its owner Hometown Food Co. has posted about the recall and the Food and Drug Administration has not reported anything on it as of Monday morning.

The following information can be used by customers to determine whether they have the flour in their homes:

Publix — GTIN # 0 5150022241 3, Lot Code numbers 8 293 or 8 292, and Best If Used By Dates of APR 19 2020 or APR 20 2020

GTIN # 0 5150022241 3, Lot Code numbers 8 293 or 8 292, and Best If Used By Dates of APR 19 2020 or APR 20 2020 Winn-Dixie — UPC number 0 5150022241 6, Best If Used By Date of APR 19 2020, and Lot code numbers 8292 or 8293.

