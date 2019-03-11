× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From spring to winter and back again!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

You can describe this week as “crowded closet” weather. You’ll need your spring clothes, winter clothes and rain gear all in the span of a few days.

After a few spring-like few days, chillier weather will be arriving for Tuesday and Wednesday. What’s called a trough of low pressure will push through the region this evening. Think of it as a mini cold front. It will bring us some clouds tonight and clear and cooler weather tomorrow.

We’ll wake up on Tuesday morning to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. And by the afternoon we’ll only warm into the lower 50s, despite plenty of sunshine. That’s 10-15 degrees cooler than today. And a gusty north wind will make it feel even cooler.

Wednesday morning will be even colder. Many of us will wake up to temperatures near freezing. But the afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday. We’ll also pick up more cloud cover Wednesday afternoon. That’ll be the first hints at some big weather changes.

Clouds will continue to increase on Thursday, along with the temperatures. Expect overcast skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Temperatures really soar on Friday, as a strong cold front approaches the region. We’ll top out in the low-to-mid 70s. But scattered showers are likely in the afternoon and evening hours.

The weekend will be sharply colder behind that front, with highs only in the 40s and 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2000 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75-1.00″

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.