ODU’s Ahmad Caver, B.J. Stith voted first team All-Conference USA basketball

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Ahmad Caver (Atlanta, Ga.) and B.J. Stith (Lawrenceville, Va.) of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team were both named to the 2019 All-Conference USA First Team on Monday afternoon, as voted on by head coaches and media representatives.

Caver and Stith served as co-captains for a team that finished the regular season with a 23-8 overall record and 13-5 mark in league play. The Monarchs clinched the Conference USA regular season title two weeks ago.

Caver’s 37.3 minutes played per outing ranks first in the conference and 12th in the country. His 2.5 assist to turnover ratio ranks second in the league and 46th nationally. The Atlanta-Ga.-native is averaging 5.4 assists per game (leads team), which ranks third in the C-USA and 42nd in Division I. Caver’s 16.9 points per game rank ninth in Conference USA. He is also averaging 1.5 steals per contest, which ranks 13th in the league. His 2.0 three-pointers made per outing rank 15th in the C-USA. Caver is one of four Monarchs to start every game this season. He was an All-Conference USA First Team selection last season as well.

Stith’s nine double-doubles this season ranks third in the conference, while his 6.1 defensive rebounds per contest also rank third in the league. For the season, he is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the C-USA. He also ranks sixth in Conference USA for connecting on 83.6% from the free-throw line. Stith is averaging 17.3 points per game, which leads the squad and ranks eighth in the league. His 34.2 minutes played per contest rank 10th in the conference. Stith ranks 12th in Conference USA for 2.2 three-pointers made per outing and ranks 13th for his 37.4% three-point field-goal percentage. Stith has also started every game for Old Dominion this season. He was an All-Conference USA Third Team selection a year ago.

All-Conference USA First Team

Jon Elmore, Marshall

Ahmad Caver, Old Dominion

B.J. Stith, Old Dominion

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Charles Bassey, WKU

All-Conference USA Second Team

Jon Davis, Charlotte

Brian Beard, Jr., FIU

Cortez Edwards, Southern Miss

Tyree Griffin, Southern Miss

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

All-Conference USA Third Team

Anthony Adger, Florida Atlantic

C.J. Burks, Marshall

Antonio Green, Middle Tennessee

Ryan Woolridge, North Texas

Zack Bryant, UAB

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

All-Freshman Team

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Umoja Gibson, North Texas

Chris Mullins, Rice

Efe Odigie, UTEP

Charles Bassey, WKU