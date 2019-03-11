Norfolk firefighters responding to apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters are currently on scene of an apartment fire in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.

The call came in at 12:23 p.m. to officials, informing them of the fire. It was reported that no occupants were at the home during the time of the fire.

Reports say that the fire has been put out and appeared to have started in the kitchen

No injuries to firefighters have been reported at this time. There is no further information.

