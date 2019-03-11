New Virginia State park to be built in Gloucester Co., emphasizing the story of state’s natives

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Officials have announced that a new Virginia State park will be built in Gloucester that will emphasize the importance of telling the story of Virginia’s natives.

Dominion Energy is funding the project for $25 million and The Conservation Fund is a significant partner in the development of the new park, which will be near the home of Pocahontas and her father.

Over 600 acres of Virginia land will be used and will function as a key component to the American native’s site.

According to officials, this 600 acres of land will complement the existing 400 acres state parks property near Rosewell Plantation.

The park will include campgrounds and a canoe launch, reports say. On March 8, officials began working on the land in Gloucester.

Reports say that the park’s emphasis will be to tell the story of Virginia’s natives.

The name of the park is still undetermined and is in development, officials say.