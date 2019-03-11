× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cool down to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler start to the week… Highs will reach the mid 60s today, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with light winds. Clouds will clear out overnight with lows falling into the 40s.

We will see sunny skies on Tuesday, but highs will only warm to the low and mid 50s, a few degrees below normal. Winds will pick up tomorrow, north at 10 to 15 mph. Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances will remain very low for the first half of the week.

Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. We will jump to the 70s on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Friday. Rain should move out just in time for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 11th

2000 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75-1.00″

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.