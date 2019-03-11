Kill Devil Hills retired K9 officer passes away

KILL DEVIL HILLS, Va. – Kill Devil Hills Police Department announced in a Facebook post that a retired K9 Police Officer has passed away.

September 2008 is when K-9 Police Officer Ire began her career with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

She had specialized training in the detection of illegal narcotics, evidence and property recover, tracking of suspects and missing persons, apprehension of suspects, and obedience.

She was nationally certified with the North American Police Work Dog Association and the American Work Dog Association.

Ire performed a number of vehicle and residential narcotic searches during her career and successfully found large amounts of narcotics such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

She also performed demonstrations at special events, including National Night Out and Red Ribbon Week at the schools.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said she had a very successful career with the, but retired in December 2013 due to a torn ACL in her back right leg.

She was enjoying her retirement with former handler Police Sgt. Lee Twiddy until her unexpected passing on March 5.