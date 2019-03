IGLOO is recalling four cooler models after a 5-year-old Florida boy was trapped inside one.

Luckily, the boy ended up safe after his parents heard his muffled screams and got him out.

IGLOO says the models being recalled are its Marine Elite Coolers with stainless-steel latches.

Affected units include IGLOO Marine Elite 110 quart, 94 quart, 72 quart and 54 quart coolers.

You can contact IGLOO To get a free latch-replacement kit.

Learn more about the recall here.