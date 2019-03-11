HOPE Village celebrates 10 years of building stronger women

NORFOLK, Va. – The Salvation Army’s HOPE Village in Norfolk is celebrating a big milestone.

It’s been 10 years since the neighborhood was built, which means 10 years of helping women get back on their feet.

The gated community, located on Raby Road behind the Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command, houses homeless women and children.

During the six-month program, they learn how to take care of a home, open a checking account and even work towards a degree.

In celebrating the 10-year mark, next week the non-profit is breaking ground to build four new homes. Right now they currently only have seven homes.

“That’s our mission – to bring women from the brink of homelessness to a stable environment and making a good living for them and their children,” Major James Allison said.

Since opening in 2009, the Salvation Army has helped more than 150 women and more than 80 children.

The organization will be breaking ground on the new homes on March 21 at 10 a.m.