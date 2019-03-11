Head football coach Chris Scott leaves Bishop Sullivan to take over at Oscar Smith

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – He’s new to Chesapeake, but no stranger to the high school football sidelines in coastal Virginia.

Monday, Oscar Smith High School announced Chris Scott as its new head football coach. Scott leaves Virginia Beach’s Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School, where he spent the last three seasons. According to VirginiaPreps.com, Scott compiled a 16-and-11 record at Sullivan.

Scott replaces Scott Johnson, who stepped down from Oscar Smith in January. Johnson led the Tigers to a state runner-up finish in 2017 and a 11-and-2 record in 2018. Prior to taking over as head coach, Johnson spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Smith. Johnson took over the program after head coach Bill Dee stepped down after the 2016 season due to health issues. He passed away a short time later.

Prior to his arrival at Bishop Sullivan in 2016, Scott served as the head football coach at Virginia Beach’s Ocean Lakes High School, where he guided the Dolphins to an 86-and-10 record and won the 2014 state title.