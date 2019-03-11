Gloucester Co. man arrested for meth distribution charges

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for methamphetamine distribution.

Around 8 p.m. on March 8, members of the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office along with the Tri Rivers Drug Task Force arrested 52-year-old George Michael Adams of Gloucester.

Adams was arrested in the 5000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Reports say that he was subsequently booked into the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Jail and received a $1,500 secured bond.

