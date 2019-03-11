Dog-N-Burger Grille to close after 50 years in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A Ghent landmark will serve its final customers on Wednesday.

Dog-N-Burger Grille began serving the Norfolk community in 1969. The restaurant's food is considered "informal American chow." The menu features staples like hot dogs, hamburgers, pitas, wraps and other sandwiches.

Customers say they have been coming to the establishment for years - not just for the food, but for the atmosphere. It's something they say they are going to miss now that their days there are numbered.

"We lost a lot of good businesses here in Norfolk and different cities and you don’t want to see them go away," explained Lynn Exon, a longtime Dog-n-Burger customer. "It's nostalgic, it's history; it's what Norfolk is made of."

Exon has been a longtime Dog-N-Burger patron. She made her way to the restaurant Monday morning before it even opened, and she wasn't the only one.

"They opened at 11 a.m. We got here before that and the line was already past the building," explained Exon.

A line out the door lasted for all of Monday's lunch rush. Customers tell News 3 they didn't mind waiting in line for one last taste of their favorites.

"Everyone is trying to get it before they go," said Bobby Comer. "It's sad - it's sad to see it go. It's outstanding food."

Staff at the restaurant say the owner decided to sell the restaurant so that he could spend more time with family and managing his other area restaurants like No Frill Bar and Grill. Signs at Dog-N-Burger say Redwood Smoke Shack will soon call the location home.

While Dog-N-Burger patrons are sad to see the business go, they say they are excited to try out the new restaurant.

Dog-N-Burger will continue to serve customers until Wednesday evening. Once the restaurant closes, staff says some of their staples will make their way onto their sister restaurant's menus.