NORFOLK, Va. – Officials received a call around 12:35 p.m. on Monday, in regards to a body that was seen floating in Norfolk waters.

The body was said to be found near the Vinings Landing Marina in the 8100 block of Shore Drive.

Reports say that the Virginia Marine Police are handling the investigation as an accidental drowning.

