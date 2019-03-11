Dare County Sheriff’s Office introduces newest Deputy K9

Photo Gallery
DARE Co., N.C. – The newest addition to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office is a furry one!
Sheriff Doughtie announced through a Facebook post that they were proud to welcome Deputy K9 Storm to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Storm is a German Shepherd and was donated to the force.
Here are some interesting facts about police dogs provided by hero911.org:
- K9 officers were first used in America in 1907 in New York City.
- Some of the dogs used in law enforcement come from animal shelters.
- Police dogs played an important role in searching for victims during the 9/11 attacks. More than 100 search and rescue dogs looked for survivors.
- Police dogs can tell the difference between identical twins. While this may fool the eyes of a human, dogs are trained to use their noses.