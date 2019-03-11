Dare County Sheriff’s Office introduces newest Deputy K9

Posted 12:35 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, March 11, 2019

Photo Gallery

DARE Co., N.C. – The newest addition to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office is a furry one!

Sheriff Doughtie announced through a Facebook post that they were proud to welcome Deputy K9 Storm to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Storm is a German Shepherd and was donated to the force.

Here are some interesting facts about police dogs provided by hero911.org:

  • K9 officers were first used in America in 1907 in New York City.
  • Some of the dogs used in law enforcement come from animal shelters.
  • Police dogs played an important role in searching for victims during the 9/11 attacks. More than 100 search and rescue dogs looked for survivors.
  • Police dogs can tell the difference between identical twins. While this may fool the eyes of a human, dogs are trained to use their noses.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.