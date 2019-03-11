Conor McGregor arrested for allegedly destroying, stealing fan’s phone

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor Monday after an alleged altercation with a fan outside a Miami Beach hotel.

The 30-year-old fighter was booked on felony counts of robbery/strong-arm and criminal mischief.

According to an arrest record, McGregor and the victim were leaving the Fontainebleau Hotel around 5 a.m. when the victim tried to take a picture of the UFC star and McGregor slapped the phone to the ground, stomped on it and took it with him.

Surveillance cameras recorded the incident, according to the Miami Herald.

McGregor’s defense attorney Samuel Rabin told the paper his client “was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

TMZ reports that McGregor was in South Florida with family to celebrate his mother’s birthday.