Conagra Brands is recalling almost 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee chicken and rice products.

Officials say it’s because of misbranding and undeclared allergens in some their products.

Those products may include milk and wheat, which isn’t listed on the label.

Some items are also listed as chicken and rice but contain beef ravioli products.

These items were produced and packaged in January, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

To learn more about the recall, click here.