Celebrating Chef Patrick’s one year anniversary on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We celebrate Chef Patrick Evans Hylton's one year anniversary on Coast Live with champagne and chocolate fondue. Plus, we learn about some exciting events happening in Hampton Roads.

For more information visit www.VirginiaEatsandDrinks.com.

A WINE BY ANY OTHER NAME IS STILL AS SPARKLING

+ It’s Virginia Eats + Drinks one year anniversary on Coast Live

+ Sparkling wine is good for any occasion, from ordinary to extraordinary

+ Sparkling wines include Cava, Champagne, and Prosecco are all sparkling

+ Our Mountain Dew cocktail is a fun take on a whiskey sour

Wines today are from Press Wine Bar: www.PressWineBarVB.com

BOOZY FAB-DO FOR YOU

+ Decadent boozy chocolate fondue crafted

+ Just a few ingredients from The Fresh Market

+ It’s decadent with the addition of Tarnished Truth Old Cavalier Bourbon Cream

+ Can be made family-friendly

+ Use Girl Scout cookies to dip

More information on The Fresh Market at: www.TheFreshMarket.com

More information on Tarnished Truth at: www.TarnishedTruth.com

GIRL SCOUTS GONE GOURMET

+ The 11th Annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree takes place March 16|

+ The restaurant tasting event takes place at Norfolk Waterside Hotel

+ Presented by the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast

More information on Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Samoa Soiree at: www.GSCCC.org

ROLL YOUR OWN SPRING ROLL

+ Roll your own spring rolls at Pho 79 Viet Bistro

+ Fun way to make your own appetizer

+ Mix and match ingredients to personalize rolls

Pho 79 Viet Bistro is at next to Trader Joe’s at 507 Hilltop Plaza in Virginia Beach. Call 757-644-6799

TUNE IN! DIG IN!