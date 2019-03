A back bear was caught swimming across Stumpy Point Bay in North Carolina on Monday.

The poster of the Facebook video, Mikey Sabadic, said the bear swam across at least 1/2 a mile and ‘didn’t struggle a bit’ before getting to the marshy area!

Sabadic was able to get very close to the bear on his boat and said it was “absolutely incredible to be so close to an animal with such power!”

Watch this amazing close-up footage as the bear makes its way across the water: