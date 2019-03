Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hugh Copeland joins us to discuss the Hurrah Players' upcoming production, the first anywhere of "Frozen jr."

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, the show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film.

Isabella Orosco and Clara Rancourt join us to perform "For the First Time in Forever."

For tickets and information visit www.hurrahplayers.com.