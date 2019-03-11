3 adults, 1 child displaced after house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Units are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Sinton Road.

When officials arrived on scene they noted that there was heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the house.

The firefighters have started an aggressive fire attack. Reports say that 3 adults and 1 child has been displaced due to the damaged.

There is one family pet that is unaccounted for. Fire Marshals Office is responsible for the investigation of this incident.

It has been said that units will be on scene for awhile for overhaul.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.