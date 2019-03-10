Newport News police officer involved in car crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating after a Newport News officer was hit in his police car by another vehicle Sunday evening.

Dispatchers received the call of a city property accident involving an officer at the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Police say the officer was traveling southbound on Jefferson Avenue with his lights and siren to assist other officers when he was hit by another vehicle.

There were 4 occupants transported to a local hospital by medics from the vehicle that struck the officer’s police car.

The officer was also taken to a local hospital. All that were transported have non-life threatening injuries, police say.

This investigation is still ongoing. Stay with News 3 for updates.