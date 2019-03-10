Man left with life-threatening injuries after Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came out around 4:07 a.m. for shots fired in the 5800 block of Roxbury Place. At 4:28 a.m., another call came in reporting there was a man with a gunshot wound at 600 Arvida Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip through the P3 app.

