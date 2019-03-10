Georgetown law student killed in Ethiopian 737 Max Crash among 157 total deaths

Among the 157 people who were killed in Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner crash on Sunday was a third-year Georgetown University law student.

Cedric Asiavugwa was a campus minister at Georgetown who was on his way home to Nairobi, Kenya, following the death of his fiance’s mother, according to the letter addressed to the Georgetown Community sent out on Sunday evening.

“With his passing, the Georgetown family has lost a stellar student, a great friend to many, and a dedicated champion for social justice across East Africa and the world.” the letter said.

The letter stated that he served as a residential minister at Georgetown as well as the Assistant Director of Advancement for St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School, a free high school for orphans with HIV/AIDS in Nairobi.

Asiavugwa was born and raised in Mombasa, Kenya. He had a commitment to social justice, serving refugees and other marginalized groups in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania before he came to Georgetown.

His time at Georgetown was spent pursuing a joint J.D. – LL. M Degree in International Business and Economic Law, according to the letter.

“Cedric’s goal was to return to Kenya after his studies to pursue a career promoting the rights of refugees in East Africa and beyond” the letter said.

Asiavugwa was among the 157 people from 35 different countries who were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crash.

The jet faltered and crashed on Sunday shortly after takeoff from the country’s capital.