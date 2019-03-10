× First Warning Forecast: Increasing sunshine and highs in the 60s

Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 40s to near 50 with partial clearing overnight.

High pressure will build in to start the work week. Clouds will continue to thin out as the day progresses. It will be cooler, but still well-above normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the low and mid 60s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight under mostly clear skies.

Plenty of sunshine to kick off your Tuesday, but it will be chillier. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. The sunny and dry weather will carry into Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will warm up again on Thursday as high pressure moves offshore and winds switch to the south. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will continue to cloud up as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will increase late Thursday and Friday. Right now, the best chance for showers is Friday. Giving it a 40 percent chance at this point. It will be breezy and warm, with highs in the low 70s.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but should move out fairly quickly. It will be seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. A cooler, but dry day on tap for Sunday with highs near 50.

Meteorologist April Loveland

