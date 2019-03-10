Man dead, juvenile shot in early-morning Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came out around 2 a.m. for a homicide in the 20th block of Buchanan Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Tyquan Charles of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. A short time later, a male juvenile walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe that the incidents are related.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.