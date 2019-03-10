1 man killed during officer-involved shooting in Hertford Co., N.C.

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – An officer-involved shooting took place on Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Highway 45 South in Cofield.

Several Hertford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to this location in regards to a call involving a man that was combative, very angry and armed with a handgun.

During the encounter, the male subject was shot by Law Enforcement and was pronounced dead at the hospital upon arrival.

Officials are currently working the scene. The State Bureau of Investigations has been asked to conduct an investigation following the incident.

Along with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, several others responded such as the Ahoskie Police Department, Vidant Hospital Company Police, North Carolina State Probation and Parole, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Murfreesboro Police Department.

There is no further information at this time.