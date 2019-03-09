Virginia Zoo to host networking event discussing international education partnership

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is welcoming all inquiring minds, educators, area professionals and science enthusiasts to learn about its new partnership with the New Nature Foundation (NNF), a non-profit in Uganda.

The Zoo is asking that you bring your co-workers, plan a team-building event or come to network at Cocktails and Conservation on March 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will hear from the NNF’s leadership as well as learn about their partnership with the Zoo, what their five science centers teach in Uganda, and how everyone can make a difference.

Networking will begin at 6 p.m., with the Zoo’s own animal ambassadors, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will follow the presentation.

“This is a great evening to learn how the Zoo impacts people and the planet beyond our Norfolk roots,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “This program isn’t just for those in the education and science fields, it’s for anyone wanting to learn more about making a difference for tomorrow’s generation,” Bockheim added.

The Virginia Zoo began a partnership with the NNF in order to expand education programs globally in Uganda through a grant from the World Association of Zoos and Aquarium.

This project expands an existing curriculum to focus on sustainable cooking initiatives, creating educational, fun and moving opportunities for Ugandan families and students to enjoy the wonders of their own forests and backyards.

In some cases, the projects expand the opportunities for Ugandan children to see primates, like chimpanzees, in the wild and close to their homes.

Tickets to the event are $15 and are available for purchase at this link. Space is limited.