Two people displaced after a house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A call to officials was made around 6:15 p.m., informing them of a house fire in the 1300 block of Lake James Drive located in the Lake James section of the city.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene they reported flames showing from the garage area.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and reported to be out by 6:57 p.m.

It was reported that two people are displaced due the fire department having to cut off the electricity inside the home.

However, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. The cause of this incident is currently under investigation.

