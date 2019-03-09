ODU men’s hoops falls to UAB, slumps into C-USA tourney with second straight loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (ODUSports.com) -The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (23-8, 13-5 C-USA) fell to UAB (18-13, 10-8 C-USA) by a 64-50 score on Saturday afternoon at Bartow Arena.

Saturday marked Senior Day for the Blazers. The loss snapped ODU’s three-game road win-streak.

After trailing by six (44-38) at the 13:20 mark of the second half, an Ahmad Caver layup pulled ODU within one, 45-44, with 10:58 to play. The Blazers answered with an 8-1 run, claiming a 53-45 advantage at the 6:21 mark.

A Xavier Green three-pointer pulled the Monarchs within five, 53-48, but UAB would outscore ODU 11-2 the rest of the way, claiming a 14-point victory on Saturday afternoon in Birmingham.

Caver poured in a game-high 21 points (8-12 FT), to compliment five rebounds and a game-high five assists. Green followed with 10 points, three boards and three assists.

Old Dominion trailed by five at the half, 37-32. Caver led all scorers in the opening 20 minutes with 14.

Next up for the Monarchs will be the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas at The Star. The official bracket will be announced later tonight; however, Old Dominion will first play in the Quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Thursday’s game will air on Stadium.

ODU enters the C-USA Tournament winners of seven of its last nine and 12 of its last 15.

For more information on the 2019 Conference USA Tournament, please CLICK HERE.