Newport News shooting leaves 1 person dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of 55th Street.

The call came out at 2:08 p.m. Once officers arrived on scene they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police now say that the man suffering from the gunshot wound is confirmed dead. The victim’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

It was also confirmed by police that there is an adult female detained at the scene. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of this shooting and it remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.