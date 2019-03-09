Mike’s new mission: Mitch goes 1-on-1 with new William & Mary head football coach Mike London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - After a visit with the Norfolk Sports Club, new William & Mary head football coach Mike London made a stop by the News 3 headquarters.

The Tribe begin Spring practices next Saturday as they prepare for their annual Spring Game on April 13th. This year, the game will be played under the Zable Stadium lights at 7:00 p.m.

Mitch Brown sat down with London, a Hampton native, to talk about a new chapter in his coaching career.

From his initial message to the team, to his family making a recruiting pitch for him to return to the place he once coached under newly-retired coach Jimmye Laycock. The two also talked about one of their favorite things about Hampton Roads: local food spots.