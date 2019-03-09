× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in overnight and Sunday morning, storms possible

A big warmup on tap Sunday. That does come with the chance for showers and even some storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 for severe storms which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s to start the work week with some morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Another drop in temperatures Tuesday. Highs will slip below normal. Temperatures will only reach the 50 degree mark. Another cool but dry day on Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Another warm up Thursday, but we’ll see more cloud cover. Rain chances will return to end the work week as our next system moves in.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.