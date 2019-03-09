Newport News holds job fair for summer parks & recreation positions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Job fairs are being held for summer parks and recreation positions by the Newport News Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

There were three jobs fairs planned and currently there is one left to join.

On Wednesday, March 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fountain Plaza II, 700 Town Center Drive is where you can find information about various parks and recreation positions available throughout the city.

Available positions, including some year-round positions, include: animal shelters, aquatics, athletic programs, community centers, concessions, golf, grounds keeping, child care, parks, playgrounds, tennis.

Jobs may be viewed online at this link. Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the job fairs, but applications will also be accepted onsite.

Job interviews will be conducted at the fairs and preliminary offers may be made immediately.

The City of Newport News is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Anyone requiring accommodations to complete the application or for the interview should call the Department of Human Resources at (757)-926-1800.

For more information about the summer job fairs, call Parks, Recreation & Tourism at (757)-926-1400.