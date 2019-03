RICHMOND, Va. – Surry County was able to capture its first boys basketball state championship since 2005 on Saturday, beating Eastside 57-48.

The Cougars’ 2005 title was their only championship up to this point.

The Surry County girls basketball team fell in the state final game earlier in the day, losing to Parry McCluer 58-45 in the Class 1 girls state final.

The Cougars win brings Hampton Roads’ state title count to five in basketball this postseason.