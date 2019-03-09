Colorado police officer accused of using excessive force moved to desk work during investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - An officer with the Denver Police Department charged with assaulting a handcuffed man is now working a desk job at the department.

Corporal Michael Oestmann worked out a plea deal on assault charges earlier this week. Oestmann was working off duty at a bar in April 2018 when he detained a man allegedly involved in a fight.

Video shows the suspect cuffed behind his back in a chair. He repeatedly insults Oestmann and then spits on the officer.

The Denver Police Department said Oestman then kneed the suspect in the chest and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

"You will not spit on me again, do you understand me? What was that about being a [expletive]? Who's unconscious now?" Oestmann said after the alleged assault.

On Friday, the department issued the following statement about the incident:

"The Denver Police Department takes use-of-force incidents seriously and has a robust internal investigation process, which includes oversight by the Denver Office of the Independent Monitor, and an established disciplinary process when issues rise to that level. With the judicial proceedings concluded in Corporal Oestmann’s case, we will work to complete our internal investigation into the incident. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing."

Oestmann is currently working as a desk clerk at DPD pending the outcome of the investigation.

If Oestmann completes a year of probation and anger management classes, his charges will be cleared.