Christopher Newport men’s hoops is Final Four bound for second time in school history

CLINTON, N.Y. (CNUSports.com) - For the second time in the 52-year history of Christopher Newport men's basketball, the Captains are heading to the Final Four. CNU captured the sectional at Hamilton College Saturday night by beating Williams College, 79-70, to improve to 29-3. The victory was the 13th straight for John Krikorian's squad.

Senior Marcus Carter led the way with 27 points, and junior Savonte Chappell came off the bench to post 17 as the Captains punched their ticket to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for next weekend's action.

"We just keep finding a way," Krikorian said as his team cut down the nets at Scott Field House. "I couldn't be more proud of these guys and the way they approach every game. These were two terrific programs we beat here this weekend, and there's nothing better as a coach than to see your guys performing like this and their desire to keep playing together."

By winning over the Ephs, the ninth-ranked Captains defeated a program from the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) for the second straight night. CNU knocked out host Hamilton College on Friday evening, 75-67.

The Captains will play Swarthmore College (PA) next Friday in Fort Wayne, IN. Game time for the semifinal game will be either 6:00 or 8:00 p.m. Swarthmore is 28-3 and defeated Nichols Saturday night, 69-65, to advance. Wheaton (IL) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh also advanced Saturday and will meet in the other semifinal next Friday in Fort Wayne.