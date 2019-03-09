Body cam video shows Ohio police tracking down stolen car with 2-year-old inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Recently released body cam video shows how Cleveland police officers rescued a toddler after a man reportedly stole a car and took off with the child in the back seat.

A desperate manhunt. A car chase. A struggle in the street.

The case began last month when police said a mother left her car running with her two-year-old daughter inside. The mom went into a gas station, and a man took off with the car and the toddler.

Police body camera video shows an officer pull up to the mother and say, “C’mon hop in.”

That patrol car and others quickly hit the streets searching for the stolen car. Before long, officers can be heard saying, “Guys we got the car. He’s going southbound on 55th. He’s got no lights on," and, “No lights on. Wrong side of the road.”

A car chase then turned into a foot chase when the suspect got out of the vehicle. As officers followed him, one officer also ran to the stolen car and looked in the back seat. Then she called out, “I got the baby!”

Video shows mom and daughter reunited as police chased down the suspect and tackled him.

Police arrested Dwayne Hall at the scene. An officer is heard saying, “You almost killed that kid.”

According to court records, Hall has a felony record dating back 20 years, including about two dozen indictments. Now, charges for this case including abduction, grand theft and more.

The video shows Hall telling officers on the scene, “I got kids.”