12 dead as plane crashes in Colombia

A plane crash in Colombia on Saturday left all 12 people on board dead, according to Colombia’s Civil Defense.

The plane called in the emergency at 10:40 a.m., according to Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The flight was traveling between between San Jose del Guaviare to Villavicencio, the Civil Defense said. The plane was found in La Bendición, near Villavicencio.

Authorities are working to identify the passengers. There is no publicly known cause for the crash at this time.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Aviation released a statement of condolence on those who died in the crash.