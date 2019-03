12 dead as plane crashes in Colombia

A plane crash in Colombia on Saturday left all 12 people on board dead, according to Colombia’s Civil Defense.

The plane called in the emergency at 10:40 a.m., according to Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The flight was traveling between between San Jose del Guaviare to Villavicencio, the Civil Defense said. The plane was found in La BendiciĆ³n, near Villavicencio.

Authorities are working to identify the passengers. There is no publicly known cause for the crash at this time.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Aviation released a statement of condolence on those who died in the crash.