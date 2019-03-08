What to watch on WGNT 27, week of March 10th: ACC men’s basketball tournament and CW primetime programming

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at the ACC basketball tournament schedule and every show on WGNT 27 CW Primetime

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

SUPERGIRL

“Stand And Deliver” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

SUPERGIRL TAKES A STAND — Between Ben Lockwood’s (Sam Witwer) new push to stir up the anti-alien movement and the Elite’s desire to target Lockwood and his minions, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is concerned about the safety of the American people – both human and alien. When Lockwood organizes a rally, the aliens decide to peacefully protest. Brainiac (Jesse Rath) and J’onn (David Harewood) join the alien march while Supergirl and Dreamer (Nicole Maines) patrol to keep everyone safe. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) picks up his camera again to cover the march for CatCo, and Hayley (April Parker Jones) assigns Alex (Chyler Leigh) a job that clashes with her beliefs. When The Elite and Ben Lockwood stir up trouble at the rally, Supergirl is forced to take a stand. Jonathan Bennett guest stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#414). Original airdate 3/10/2019.

CHARMED

“Touched By A Demon” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

FINDING YOUR CONFIDENCE — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is trying to cope with new her new demon situation by watching a lot of her favorite TV shows, but things take a weird and dangerous turn. Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon) enlist Niko’s (Ellen Tamaki) help to learn who might be after Jada. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Parker (Nick Hargrove) decide it is time to take their relationship to the next level, which leads them to make an unusual discovery. Meanwhile, Mel’s powers seem to be expanding with the guidance of Jada leaving her to question The Elders intentions. Rupert Evans also stars. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#114). Original airdate 3/10/2019.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

ARROW

“Training Day” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

TEAM ARROW ATTEMPTS TO WORK WITH SCPD — Team Arrow attempts to work with the Star City Police Department but much to Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) frustration, things don’t go as planned. Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) gets some life-changing news. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Rebecca Rosenberg (#715). Original airdate 3/11/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

ACC 2019 Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

WGNT 27 has your front row seat to the ACC tournament! Catch first round coverage LIVE from Charlotte, North Carolina Tuesday at NOON, 2:30pm and 7pm!

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Barely Breathing” — (approx. 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET after ACC Basketball) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SAVING ISOBEL — With Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) life hanging in the balance, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) frantically search for a way to help her. Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) turns to his mom Ann (guest star Claudia Black) about the origins of the alien symbol. Finally, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) turns the tables on Sergeant Manes (Trevor St. John). Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Karan Oberoi also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Glenn Farrington & Kamran Pasha (#108). Original airdate 3/12/2019.

THE FLASH

“Failure is an Orphan” — (approx. 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE META-CURE IS READY TO USE ON CICADA — With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to take it. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) steps in to help with the plan. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) eases back into work, and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Zack Stentz (#516). Original airdate 3/12/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

ACC 2019 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Don’t miss second round coverage Wednesday at NOON, 2:30pm, 7pm, and 9:30pm!

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty: American Dreams” — (approx. 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET after ACC Basketball) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FP — As Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) prepares for FP’s (Skeet Ulrich) 50th birthday party, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) questions his mom’s motives for returning to Riverdale. When an unexpected encounter brings Archie (KJ Apa) back into the world of G&G, Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to help him face his past head-on. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves at a crossroads, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reveals a damaging secret to Betty. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#315). Original airdate 3/13/2019.

ALL AMERICAN

“Best Kept Secret” — (12:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE ULTIMATE BETRAYAL – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) learns the real reason his father left when he was growing up and is devastated by the truth. Billy (Taye Diggs) must deal with the repercussions of decisions he made in the past, while Coop (Bre-Z) tries to stop a plan she set in motion, with tragic consequences. Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Mike Herro and David Strauss and was directed by Michael Schultz (#115). Original airdate 3/13/2019.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

ACC 2019 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinals

Watch the ACC tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 7pm, and 9:30pm!

SUPERNATURAL

“Peace of Mind”— (approx. 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET after ACC Basketball) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PLEASANTVLLE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) follow a case to a picturesque little town in Arkansas, only to find out nothing is as idyllic as it appears to be. Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) take a road trip to visit an old friend. The episode was directed by Phil Sgriccia and written by Meghan Fitzmartin and Steve Yockey with teleplay by Meghan Fitzmartin. (#1415). Original Airdate 3/14/2019.

LEGACIES

“Let’s Just Finish the Dance” — (12:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MISS MYSTIC FALLS — As the Salvatore School prepares to host the Miss Mystic Falls pageant, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) secretly deals with a recent trauma that’s causing her magic to go on the fritz. Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Roman (guest star Jedidiah Goodacre), a boy from Hope’s past, causes Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) to be on alert. Elsewhere, MG (Quincy Fouse) struggles with the fallout from his recent actions, while Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) secret desire to win Miss Mystic Falls takes a backseat to Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan for the pageant. Matthew Davis also stars. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Sherman Payne (#114). Original airdate 3/14/2019.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

DYNASTY

“Parisian Legend Has It…” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

EVERYTHING’S GOING TO BE OKAY – As Blake (Grant Show) seeks justice in the wake of a disturbing crime, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) covertly fly to Paris to investigate the truth behind a distressing phone call. Nicollette Sheridan, Robert Christopher Riley, Ana Brenda Contreras, Maddison Brown, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star. Sallie Patrick and Jenna Richman wrote the episode, which was directed by Pascal Verschooris (#214). Original airdate 3/15/2019.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

“I’m Finding My Bliss” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

CHERI OTERI GUEST STARS — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) tries out for the local community theater, while Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) is courted by various law firms. Skylar Astin, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Elisabeth Kiernan Averick and Michael Hitchcock wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#414). Original airdate 3/15/2019.