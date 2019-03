Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Luke Shabro is the Deputy Director for the Army's Mad Scientist Initiative. The department is currently featuring a writing competition that allows story tellers to envision how innovative technologies could be employed in the Future Operational Environment.

Luke joins us to talk more about the contest and how creativity and unique ideas can change the future of warfare.

Learn more about the initiative and get contest guidelines at madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil.