The Locker Room Show | March 8

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink provides an update on Duke basketball freshman phenom Zion Williamson in advance of Saturday's 250th all-time matchup between the Blue Devils and North Carolina.

Plus, we look back on the four Virginia High School League (VHSL) boys and girls state basketball champions from here in coastal Virginia: Princess Anne girls, Lake Taylor girls, Maury boys & Landstown boys.

Also, Mitch scores a 1-on-1 interview with new William & Mary head football coach Mike London.