The latest in country music with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West is joined by Stephanie Taylor from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) to share news about Little Big Town's not so little surprise, Brett Eldridge's return to social media and how you can listen to win tickets to see performers like Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and more on Eagle 97.

