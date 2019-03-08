Police retention remains an issue; a breakdown of law enforcement salaries across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Local police officers are leaving their departments in search of better pay or switching professions because their salaries cannot provide for their families.

According to a study that was released by Your Local Security, Virginia police salaries are well below the national average. In fact, the study says that Virginia police officers earn $9,000 below the national average of $64,000.

Here is a breakdown of starting salaries for police officers and sheriff’s deputies by city.

CITY STARTING POLICE OFFICER SALARY STARTING SHERIFF’S DEPUTY SALARY NORFOLK $43,500 $33,600 PORTSMOUTH $42,500 $31,000 CHESAPEAKE $43,456 $43,456 SUFFOLK $42,000 $41,000 NEWPORT NEWS $42,000 $42,000 HAMPTON $43,297 $37,120 VIRGINIA BEACH $42,723 $36,500

News 3 spoke to Brian Luciano, the president of the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association, who thinks something needs to change.

“We need to be competitive just like any other industry; we can’t be losing our workforce when it comes to safety of the public,” he said.

The Fraternal Order of Police president in Chesapeake agreed, saying his phone is always ringing off the hook — all questions related to how to keep officers and pay them more.

