No criminal charges filed against York County deputy who accidentally discharged firearm

YORK Co., Va. – There will be no charges filed against the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputy who accidentally discharged his firearm during a traffic stop.

The deputy, identified as Kalyn Hall, was previously placed on administrative leave after the incident.

Around 6:40 p.m. February 21, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle near the Advance Auto Parts on Merrimac Trail for not using headlights, according to the YPSO. The vehicle, which had two law students inside, came to a stop at the entrance to Parkway Apartments on Merrimac Trail.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver’s side door swung open and the deputy accidentally discharged his firearm. The sheriff’s office says the firearm was never pointed at the people inside the vehicle.

Officials say it appears the bullet hit the ground, ricocheted and hit the bottom of the driver’s side door.

Court documents show that after Hall discharged his firearm, he “displayed behavior consistent with being surprised” that the weapon had gone off, as he had pulled it “to get it in the low and ready position” after the door opened.

Neither Hall nor the vehicle’s two occupants were injured.